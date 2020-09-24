Suspect in custody in Weirton double homicide

UPDATE 4:00 PM (9-24-2020) A suspect is in custody according to Weirton and WV state police.

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF)- Police are on the scene in Weirton of a reported double homicide.

This has been confirmed by Weirton City Manager Joe DiBartolomeo.

There is a heavy police presence currently on the scene of Ardmore Avenue where the road has been shut down for at least two hours.

The double homicide is being investigated by Weirton police, WV State police, and the crime response team.

Officials told 7News that no other information will be given on the incident until the investigation is over.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this story for updates.