Pro-gun activists calling for unification during 2nd Amendment Rally in Weirton

Hancock County

WEIRTON, W. Va. (WTRF)-Dozens of pro-gun activists are fighting for something they believe in: their constitutional rights, and in doing so, they’re calling for a unification.

It’s the 2nd Amendment Rally. This comes at a time of mandates, the situation at the Southern border, and people losing their job.

And organizers of the event believe in sending a strong message to anyone who feels alone in all this.

“There is a unification in ‘we the people’, and ‘we the people’ made America, and we’re not gonna let them take that away from us, and this is what this is about: standing together, being proud Americans.”

Lizabeth Gregg-Baldt, chairwoman of Hancock county executive Republican committee

Homeland Firearms, the Hancock GOP and many others took a part of it. The event kicked off with live music and speakers and wrapped up with a Trump Train.

