WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just at the time of year when the need is greatest…the United Way has a new home in Weirton.

The charity cut the ribbon on their office today at the Top of the West Virginia Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The grand opening also marks a change in management, as the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley will now fundraise in Hancock County along with the rest of the Northern Panhandle.

The Weirton United Way was previously in charge before its dissolution was announced in September.

Executive Director Staci Stephen says their first goal is to meet the people they’ll be serving and see just how big of a boost they can give to local nonprofits.

“This is my favorite time of the year. And I say this every year. You know, we have Operation Toy Lift coming up where we collect toys and donations for kids and adolescents for Christmas who may not otherwise have anything under their Christmas trees.” Staci Stephen, Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Operation Toy Lift will get off the ground on December 9th at the Ohio Valley Mall, and Stephen says gifts geared toward teens are very much appreciated as well.