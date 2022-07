HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of County Route 9/9, Turkey Foot Road, near the intersection with Finance Road, will be restricted to one lane from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

The reason for the closure is gas line repair.

Motorists are advised to slow down. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.