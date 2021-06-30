Several persons charged with drug crimes in Hancock County, says sheriff

Countdown to the 4th of July

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hancock County Sheriff J.S. Gittings reported today that on Tuesday, June 29 the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Taskforce completed a yearlong investigation regarding heroin and fetanyl trafficking in the Chester, W.Va. area.

The investigation led to the arrest of three subjects.

Travis Keener, Heidi LaNeve and William Stall were arrested for felony offenses of distribution of heroin and fetanyl as well as possession of heroin and fetanyl.

This investigation led to a search warrant at Heidi LaNeve’s residence in Chester, W.Va.

The Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Taskforce is comprised of members of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Weirton Police Department, Brooke County Sheriff’s Office. West Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The Chester Police Department assisted in this yearlong investigation.

In addition, the drug task force served two other search warrants on June 17. One person served as Richard Camerlin at his residence at 32 Cypress Lane, Chester, W.Va.. Camerlin was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and crack cocaine.

The second warrant was served on June 17 was for Frank Gilbert at his residence at 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, W.Va. He was charged with possession.

The Hancock County SRT team assisted in the execution of both warrants at both locations.