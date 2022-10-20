HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The New Cumberland Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint to enforce the state’s impaired driving laws on Saturday, October 29.

The checkpoint will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. and end at approximately 1:00 a.m.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and deter citizens from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of alcohol and/or drugs.



The sobriety checkpoint will take place on N. Chester Street (Route 2) in New Cumberland.



Checkpoints are announced to comply with a 1990 US Supreme Court ruling.