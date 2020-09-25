Sobriety checkpoint scheduled tonight in Weirton

Hancock County
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The Weirton Police Department, in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint to enforce the state’s impaired driving laws tonight, September 25.

The checkpoint will begin at approximately 7:00 p.m. and end at approximately 1:00 a.m.

The sobriety checkpoint will take place in the 3100-3200 block of Main Street in Weirton.

