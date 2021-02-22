Spin the Black Circle Records expands to comic books, DVD’s and more amid pandemic

CHESTER, W.Va. (WTRF) One local record shop is booming after opening its doors as the pandemic hit earlier last year.

Spin the Black Circle Records in Chester has expanded into selling music books, DVDs, CDs, and comic books!

They kept their small business going by offering a disinfected atmosphere, curbside pick up, and private appointments.

But the good news is on March first they will be opening up to full-time hours along with keeping the Covid safety protocols in place.

Owner, Bobbie Jo Thorn, says as things are getting better with the virus they will really be able to flourish.

“It feels so great when people come in from out of town and usually they hear about us from social media so that’s been like a really big benefit for us. And yeah it’s just great to talk to people about music, and learn about bands, and pass the knowledge to the younger folks.” Bobbie Jo Thorn – Spin the Black Circle Records, Owner

She encourages everyone to check out their Facebook page or just come and stop in at the shop!

Thorn says music has always been a passion of hers and she’s excited to continue to share that with others