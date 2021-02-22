Spin the Black Circle Records in Chester sees record business during the pandemic.

They have expanded into selling music books, DVDs, CDs and comic books.

CHESTER, W.Va. (WTRF) One local record shop is booming after opening their doors as the pandemic hit earlier last year.



Spin the Black Circle Records in Chester has expanded into selling music books, DVDs, CDs and comic books.

They kept their small business going by offering a disinfected atmosphere, curbside pick up and private appointments.



But the good news is on March 1 they will be opening up to full-time hours along with keeping the COVID safety protocols in place.



Owner Bobbie Jo Thorn says as things are getting better with the virus they will really be able to flourish.