Suspect in custody after overnight police chase

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A suspect that led authorities on a high speed chase overnight is currently in police custody.

Officials said two police vehicles were also damaged during the pursuit. The incident allegedly took place around 2 a.m. near the Weirton Heights area.

Details are limited, but there were reports of heavy police presence along South 12th, South 13th and School Streets.

Multiple units responded including both Hancock and Brooke County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Weirton Police Department.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Stay with 7news for updates.