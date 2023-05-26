CHESTER, W.Va. (WTRF)

A man has been taken into custody in connect with the altercation at a Chester WV Restaurant.

Chester Police Officers obtained arrest warrants for Joshua L Atwood, 30 years old from the Burgettstown PA area, charging him with Armed Robbery and Malicious Assault.

The charges stemmed from an altercation on April 28th at “The Crazy Donkey” restaurant in Chester WV.

Police say Atwood was no longer in the Chester area.

Chester Police requested assistance from the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in finding Atwood and bringing him to justice.

They say as a result, they were able to get a possible location of where Atwood may be staying.

Marshal’s conducted surveillance operations and gathered intelligence.

On Thursday at 6:15am members of the US Marshal’s from the Western, PA and Northern WV offices, Washington County, PA Sheriff’s Office, and Hanover Twp (Washington Co) PA Police Department went to a residence at 1436 State Route 18, Burgettstown PA.

Officials say they were able to safely take Joshua L. Atwood into custody, without incident. Atwood was transported to the Washington County Courthouse to be arraigned as a Fugitive from Justice.

Police say he was processed, unable to post bond, and will be waiting to be extradited back to West Virginia to face his criminal charges.