Teen in juvenile detention center, charged with 2 counts of first degree murder in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Three people were in the house, now two are dead and one is in custody.

Hancock County Prosecutor Jim Davis said he was at the scene of the double murder yesterday, which he characterized as horrendous.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, authorities are proceeding cautiously in releasing any identification.

Davis said police were called to a house on Ardmore Avenue in Weirton, after a neighbor reported an incident.

Two people—a mother and teenage daughter—had been shot, and both had died at the scene.

The third person in the house, a 13-year-old boy, was taken into custody, taken for a juvenile hearing and then placed in a secure juvenile justice facility in Wheeling, according to Davis.

Davis said another member of the household owned a number of guns, “all of which were kept under lock and key, except one.”

He said that one was a handgun, and was presumably the murder weapon.

The autopsy is being conducted in Charleston, with no results yet.

Regarding the motive, Davis said, “Something was the trigger, we don’t know what.”

Other officials tell 7News that the victims were Melissa Rowland and her daughter, Madison Crowe. The suspect is a 13-year-old boy.