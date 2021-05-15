The City of Weirton is looking to hire 18-24 year-olds

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The deadline to apply for the Weirton mayor’s summer youth program has been extended.

Assistant City Manager DeeAnn Pulliam says they have decided to extend the deadline for the next couple of months.

She says they only have two applicants so far, when they normally have eight to fifteen.

This program provides summer jobs for the Weirton residents who are between the ages of 18-24 doing maintenance and other outside work.

While other jobs may pay more hourly, Pulliam tells us why is it still a good choice to take part in the program.

“One of our current firemen who was hired this past year had worked on our mayors summer youth for several before that, and had become familiar with the city and those who work within the city. When the opportunities came up, he was considered because of the work he has done.” DeeAnn Pulliam – Assistant City Manager

To receive an application packet, email bbrock@cityofweirton.com or click here.