MORGANTOWN, W.Va.– The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing more than $577,000 in grants to help improve the economic health in 36 West Virginia counties by assisting in the development and expansion of small and emerging private businesses.
“Small businesses play a key role in not just West Virginia’s economy but our entire nation,” said West Virginia State Director Kris Warner. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural West Virginia businesses, which helps build stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
Projects receiving rural business development grants include:
- Brooke-Hancock Regional Planning – Awarded $50,000 to design a Northern Panhandle Broadband Network to directly benefit companies that provide internet service providers, enabling them to create jobs and provide access for rural businesses and communities.
- Marshall University Research Corporation – Awarded $50,000 to provide technical assistance to maple syrup producers in economically challenged areas by hosting two major events to provide one-on-one assistance to 15 producers.
- City of Welch – Awarded $25,000 to create a comprehensive business inventory that catalogues existing businesses, available store fronts for business expansion, and public recreational and tourist attraction amenities. This project will save 9 jobs.
- Wyoming County Recovery Network, Inc. – Awarded $50,000 to acquire property to serve adult males who are in recovery for substance abuse disorders or occurring mental health disorders with training for in-demand vocation areas, thus eliminating barriers to get back into the workforce. This project will create 14 jobs.
- Trump administration invests $577,000 in rural business development Grants in Rural West Virginia
- ‘Tell my mom I love her’: Graphic body camera video shows police officer shooting 13-year-old boy with autism
- McMechen to have trick or treating event October 31
- Changes to this years Oktoberfest
- Women’s soccer tabbed No. 4 in first United Soccer Coaches Poll