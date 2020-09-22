Trump administration invests $577,000 in rural business development Grants in Rural West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.– The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing more than $577,000 in grants to help improve the economic health in 36 West Virginia counties by assisting in the development and expansion of small and emerging private businesses.

“Small businesses play a key role in not just West Virginia’s economy but our entire nation,” said West Virginia State Director Kris Warner. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural West Virginia businesses, which helps build stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Projects receiving rural business development grants include: