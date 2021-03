Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF)- A two month investigation leads to two men being arrested in Weirton, WV.

Chris Cooper

A search warrant lead to the arrest of John Ingram and Christopher Cooper.

John Ingram

Police say the two men were arrested for the felony offense of possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl and possession of fentanyl.

Officers say they confiscated 20 grams of fentanyl.

Both men are currently in the North Regional Jail.