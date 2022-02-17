Updated: Feb. 17, 11 p.m.

Hancock County’s outages have greatly decreased, but more than 2,000 customers in Marshall County remain without power.

(WTRF) — The unstable weather we are experiencing across the Ohio Valley tonight is not only causing flooding and travel problems, it also is causing power outages.

Due to heavy rainfall rates and saturated grounds, we are starting to see power outages across the area. Stay weather aware and prepared as we step into early tomorrow morning with falling temperatures. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Xb6EQ20mQC — Zach Petey (@Zach_PeteyWx) February 18, 2022

The majority of outages are in Hancock County, which has 2,354 customers without power.

