USDA announces funds for West Virginia rural energy projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced more than $760,000 in funding for 22 rural energy projects in West Virginia.

Manchin’s office said in a news release Tuesday that the funds will help businesses with projects including installing solar panels, energy efficient heating and cooling systems, and water recycling equipment.

Funding includes $250,000 for the West Virginia Potato Chip Company in Parkersburg, $80,665 for Innovation Properties in Fairmont, $48,606 for Whiteman Bowling Center in Weirton and $24,962 for Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown.

Manchin says investing in rural energy projects is essential to boosting West Virginia’s economy.