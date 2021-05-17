Weir High parents, students protest to KEEP unofficial ‘Red Rider’ mascot

Weir High's principal decided to remove the 'red rider' design last week but some in the community don't want it to go

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A mascot removal has some Weirton parents, students and community members furious – So much so, they are taking to the Weirton Community Center in protest Monday evening in hopes of changing the principal’s mind.

It’s the ‘red rider logo’ that has been removed.

People know it as the “Indian cartoon” mascot that has been removed by Principal Kristin Bissett.

This was all done on Weir High’s level and not through the Hancock County Board of Education because the mascot is technically unofficial. The ‘W’ is the official logo.

The school says they have the right to remove without permission needed from the BOE.

But parents say the logo, removed from merchandise, has been around for decades.

7NEWS repeatedly reached out the Weir High’s principal regarding her stance on removing the mascot. As of 5:30 PM, but she has yet to respond.