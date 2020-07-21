Weir High teen to compete in Teen Miss Earth in Las Vegas

Weirton (WTRF) A sophomore at Weir High is set to take part in the Teen Miss Earth USA Pageant in Las Vegas in the upcoming weeks.

15-year-old Leah Hinchee was honored as the 20-20 Teen Miss Atlantic Ocean Earth for her service in the community.

She founded Tees for Trees, a platform used to educate her peers about environmental hazards and benefits from recycling.

Leah has worked on several projects to compete

“I started my own nonprofit, called Tees for Trees, all the profits from that goes to Beauty Beyond Borders, and we are so happy to donate it there to support clean up efforts around the world”

The Miss Earth pageant will be virtual August 8th on Pageant Planet with the rest of the contests in Las Vegas, January 14th thru the 18th.