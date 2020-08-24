Weirton Kroger store will celebrate $1 million remodel on Friday, August 28

Columbus, OH (August 24, 2020) – Following nearly four months of renovation, the Weirton Kroger store, located at 100 St. Thomas Dr. in Weirton, will celebrate the conclusion of $1 million remodel on Friday, August 28.

To further celebrate the grand re-opening, shoppers who use their Kroger Plus card at the store’s checkout between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on August 28 will be entered to win a $100 Kroger gift card in an hourly drawing. Customers who use their Kroger Plus Card at the Weirton Kroger Fuel Center between August 28 and August 30 will also reap an extra 20 cents per gallon savings.

“We look forward to sharing all of our new store improvements with the local community,” said Heather Wood, Weirton Kroger store leader. “Everyone has been extremely patient during the remodel process and we’re thrilled to showcase our new products and conveniences to shoppers in the tri-state area.”

The updated 67,468-square-foot Kroger began its remodel in April 2020 and now offers shoppers updated bakery, produce and deli departments. This location also offers Pickup and Delivery services for shoppers’ convenience.

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with pharmacy hours 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., weekdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays. The Kroger Fuel Center is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The location presently employs over 150 associates. Kroger invites anyone interested in joining the Kroger team to visit jobs.kroger.com.

Representatives from Kroger will be available for store tours/interviews on Friday, August 28 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. only.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), saying is we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. Across their family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. They are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.