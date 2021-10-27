Weirton native to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

The remains of a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, Nov. 9. Funeral services for Army Pfc. John J. Sitarz will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, Virginia, preceding the interment.

A native of Weirton, West Virginia, Sitarz was assigned to Company L, 3rd Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. His unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Germeter, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest, when he was declared missing in action on Nov. 2, 1944. He was just 19 years old. Because of the on-going fighting, Sitarz could not be recovered and his status was changed to killed in action on Nov. 3, 1945.



Tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe, the American Graves Registration Command conducted several investigations in the Hürtgen area between 1946 and 1950, but were unable to recover or identify Sitarz’s remains. He was declared non-recoverable in 1951.



While studying unresolved American losses in the Hürtgen area, a historian with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency determined that one set of unidentified remains, designated X-2785 Neuville, recovered from a minefield west of Germeter in 1946, possibly belonged to Sitarz. The remains, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in 1949, were disinterred in 2018 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for identification.

Sitarz was accounted for by the DPAA on May 27, 2020, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence, as well as, dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Hombourg, Belgium, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

For additional information about Pfc. Sitarz, go to https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/2201252/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-sitarz-j/