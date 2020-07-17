Weirton Police Chief Says Officers Think He’s “Just Too Mean”

Weirton Chief of Police A.R. Alexander III issued a statement Friday in which he explained that even though officers may call him “just too mean” for his disciplinary actions against the officers, he said it is his obligation to do what he thinks is best for the community.

“I think it is my duty to provide this City with the best police force possible,” he said.

He noted that officers do not always get the the positions they want, and this can cause “hurt feelings.”

Alexander said he is not at liberty to discuss disciplinary matters. He also noted that his office and the police union are often at odds.

“After officers were given a chance to voice their complaints, I sat down with the FOP president, and we worked things out like we have done so many times in the past, ” Alexander explained.

Still, not everyone walked away satisfied.

“We simply cannot make everybody in the department happy and still effectively and efficiently serve the people of the city.”

He said he does not always agree with the city manager but that they must work together to best utilize the resources paid for by the taxpayers.

He hopes to secures federal funding to reestablish the Special Response Team. He also said that new scheduling for officers may lead to reassembly of the Detective Division and Street Crimes Unit.

There will now be 8 or 9 officers in all four turns on patrol. He says he is confident in his officers’ abilities and this work has lead to Weirton being named the Safest City in West Virginia four years in a row.