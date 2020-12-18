Weirton Police enjoy a Snow Day with neighborhood kids

https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF)- One of the best things about being a kid is the classic “snow day.”

Some neighborhood kids in Weirton got to experience just that, but with a twist.

In what seemed like an incident of “mischievous kids” Weirton Police quickly came to the scene

Weirton Police were quick to fire off a couple of “rounds” to try and stop the menacing kids.

But, the children were quick to respond with some ammunition of their own.

Police Officers: Lt. Scott Scrader, Sgt. Marc DeAngelo, Ptlm. Adam Mortimer, and Ptlm. Nick Diaz were able to leave the scene unharmed.

