Weirton Police enjoy a Snow Day with neighborhood kids

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF)- One of the best things about being a kid is the classic “snow day.”
Some neighborhood kids in Weirton got to experience just that, but with a twist.
In what seemed like an incident of “mischievous kids” Weirton Police quickly came to the scene
Weirton Police were quick to fire off a couple of “rounds” to try and stop the menacing kids.
But, the children were quick to respond with some ammunition of their own.
Police Officers: Lt. Scott Scrader, Sgt. Marc DeAngelo, Ptlm. Adam Mortimer, and Ptlm. Nick Diaz were able to leave the scene unharmed.
