Weirton W.Va, (WTRF)- The Weirton Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning.
Police say they were called to a single vehicle accident on Cove Rd, near the Kusic St. intersection.
Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling East on Cove Rd. when it left the right side of the roadway and went down an embankment where the vehicle struck a tree.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was life flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital .
The passenger is believed to be in critical but stable condition.
Police say both men were not wearing a seatbelt.
No names are being released at this time, pending notification to families.
Stick with 7News for updates.
- Florida COVID-19 researcher says home was raided for ‘speaking truth to power’
- Biden vows to reopen most schools after 1st 100 days on job
- Weirton Police investigating fatal crash
- One confirmed death in Tuesday night chemical plant explosion, three others injured
- Source: Big Ten change rule requiring football teams to play 6 games to make conference title game