Weirton Police investigating fatal crash

Weirton W.Va, (WTRF)- The Weirton Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to a single vehicle accident on Cove Rd, near the Kusic St. intersection.

Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling East on Cove Rd. when it left the right side of the roadway and went down an embankment where the vehicle struck a tree.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was life flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital .

The passenger is believed to be in critical but stable condition.

Police say both men were not wearing a seatbelt.

No names are being released at this time, pending notification to families.

