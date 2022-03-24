WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Weirton Police Department released the results of its recent sobriety checkpoint.

On Friday, March 18, the Weirton Police Department, in conjunction with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Penco Road in Weirton.

The main goal of the sobriety checkpoint was to enforce the state’s impaired driving laws.

The sobriety checkpoint resulted in 403 vehicles passing through the checkpoint. Of those 403 vehicles, officers arrested one individual and issued 22 citations for various violations.

The department thanks citizens for driving sober this past week and asks them to continue to drive sober in the future.

The Weirton Police Department recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving: