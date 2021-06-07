Weirton soldier Killed in WWII accounted for

A soldier from Weirton, who was killed in World War II has been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Army Pfc. John J. Sitarz, 19, of Weirton, West Virginia, killed during World War II, was accounted for May 27, 2020.

In November 1944, Sitarz was assigned to Company L, 3rd Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division

His unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Germeter, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest, when he was declared missing in action on Nov. 2. Sitarz could not be recovered because of the on-going fighting, and his status was changed to killed in action on Nov. 3, 1945.

After the American Graves Registration Command investigated missing American personnel and were unable to find his remains, Sitarz was declared non-recoverable in 1951.

A Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency historian studying unresolved American losses discovered remains that could have possibly belonged to Sitarz. The remains were disinterred in 2018 and sent to the laboratory for identification.

The remains were identified as Sitarz through dental and anthropological analysis.

Sitarz will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.