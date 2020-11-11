Weirton to host open-air market and Christmas tree lighting event

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF)- The City of Weirton will hold their “Christmas on Main Street” event on November 21.

The event will take place in Weirton on Main Street in front of the Millsop Community Center from 2:00pm to 7:30pm.

There will be an “open air ” market that will feature 18 vendors that will be showcasing numerous products including Christmas wreaths, Christmas bulbs, jewelry, wood-crafted toys, scarves, candles, bakery items, etc.

There also will be free train rides, ice skating including skates and cookies provided by Granato’s Deli and Mike Larch & Son Heating and Cooling.

At 7:00pm Mayor Miller will light the Christmas Tree and then fireworks will be launched by Pyrotecnico

The City of Weirton says this is a social distancing event.