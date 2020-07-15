Weirton to restructure police department

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF)- The City of Weirton announced they will restructure the police department starting today (July 15).

The new structure will consist of:

Headquarters of the Police Department will be the Police Chief, deputy police chief, a juvenile officer, and a special police officer. The police chief will select individuals to fill those positions at his own discretion

The Special Response Team is deactivated. All equipment will be returned to the Police Chief or his designee

The Detective Divisions is deactivated.

The Street Crimes Unit is deactivated.

The two school Resource Officers working at Weir High and Middle School will no longer be filled by the city. The officers assigned will return to full-time duty for the City of Weirton.

Each turn will handle their own felony cases, juvenile cases, drug cases, and evidence collection. Search warrant kits with fingerprint powder, swabs, GSR kits, etc will be places in the Supervisors’ cars

Beginning July 19, 2020 40hr weeks start on Sundays and crew changes will be at the discretion of the Police Chief or his designee.

Weirton says the ban on overtime is lifted and all officers are encouraged to use their vacation and compensatory time accordingly, but no more than two extras per turn.