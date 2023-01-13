A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments:

Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –

Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of a

Schedule II Controlled Narcotic Substance, Fentanyl.

Franklin R. Gilbert – 6/22/1977, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 – Delivery of a

Schedule II Controlled Narcotic Substance, Fentanyl (4 counts); Possession With Intent to

Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Narcotic Substance, Cocaine; and Destruction of

Property.

Dacious D. Coles – 3/13/1996, 306 Wilbert Ave., East Liverpool, OH 43920 – Delivery of

a Schedule II Controlled Narcotic Substance, Fentanyl; and Delivery of a Schedule II

Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine

Davon Kaseem Jones – 11/23/1979, 3068 Main Street, Weirton, WV 26062 – Possession

With Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Marijuana; and Conspiracy to

Possess With Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Marijuana.

Daquan Darrel-Marquis Selby – 8/3/1994, 269 W 153 Street 14, New York 10039 –

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Marijuana; and

Conspiracy to Possess With Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance,

Marijuana.

Raheem Tarik Lewis – 2/21/1994, 181 National Ave., Apt. 4, Waterbury, CT 67050 –

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Marijuana; and

Conspiracy to Possess With Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance,

Marijuana

Deidre Ann Myers Elias – 7/10/1984, 3549 Elm Street, Apt. 2, Weirton, WV 26062 –

Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine.

Kenneth Curry Sinsel – 6/17/1983, Steubenville, OH – Delivery of a Schedule II

Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine.

Lonnie Ewan – 10/11/1991, 814 N. 6th Ave., Steubenville, OH 43952 – Entry of a Building

Other Than a Dwelling; and Grand Larceny.

Cynthia Lee Stanko – 9/2/1983, 3306 Orchard Street, Weirton, WV 26062 – Entry of a

Building Other Than a Dwelling; and Grand Larceny.

Tate Augustus Troia – 1/14/1992, 3347 West Street, Weirton, WV 26062 – Delivery of a

Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine (2 counts); and Conspiracy to

Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine.

Jessica Lynn Smith – 4/27/1998, 3347 West Street, Weirton, WV 26062 – Conspiracy to

Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine.

Weston P. Collins – 11/2/1985, 1004 Collins Memorial Drive, Chester, WV 26034 –

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender – Life Registration, 2nd Offense (4 counts).

Michael Ray Meyer – 12/24/1988, 3653 Orchard Street, Weirton, WV 26062 – Burglary,

Entry of a Dwelling or Outbuilding; and Conspiracy

Joseph Carl Goff – 11/3/1981, 3320 Overlook Drive, Weirton, WV 26062 – Burglary,

Entry of a Dwelling or Outbuilding; and Conspiracy.

Brandon Michael Anderson – 12/30/1985, 3653 Morgan Driver, Weirton, WV 26062 –

Burglary, Entry of a Dwelling or Outbuilding; and Conspiracy.

Daniel Thomas Roberts – 4/17/1978, Unknown Address – Fraudulent Use of an Access

Device (2 counts).

Tristian K. Pickering – 10/2/2002, 30 Cottonwood Drive, New Cumberland, WV 26047

– Sexual Assault in the Second Degree (2 counts); Sexual Assault in the Third Degree (2

counts); Sexual Abuse By a Parent, Guardian, Custodian, or Person in Position of Trust (3

counts); Sexual Abuse 1st Degree; and Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree (2 counts).

Paul David White – 4/9/1979, 509 N. 12th Street, Weirton, WV 26062 – Leaving the Scene

of a Crash With Serious Bodily Injury.