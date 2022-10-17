Deputies in Hancock County said they were involved in a barricade situation on Sunday.

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, officers from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a domestic violence call in progress, located on Shady Glen Road in New Cumberland, WV.

Upon their arrival officers say they found a male subject with cuts on the side of his head.

Witnesses to the altercation said Gage Thomas Boyer, who had inflicted the injury, was now inside the residence, according to officials.

Officers say they attempted to make contact with the suspect at the front door but received no response from inside.

Officials then say a suspect who had been inside the residence then informed the officers that Boyer went inside, retrieved a shotgun and rifle, and made the statement that if the cops came inside to get him he would blow their heads off.



Officers then say they set up a perimeter around the residence and the decision was made to activate the Hancock County Special Response Team (SRT). Brooke County SRT responded to the scene as well, in order to provide additional resources.

After many attempts to make contact with Boyer, officials say Boyer was no longer inside. Officers say Boyer was located on Kings Creek in Weirton where he was taken into

custody.

Officers say that Boyer left the residence once heard sirens and ran through the woods.

Gage Thomas Boyer was charged with Domestic Battery and was transported to Northern Regional Jail.

Sheriff Gittings would like to thank the West Virginia State Police and the Brooke County SRT for their quick response and assistance on this matter. He would also like to commend all the Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies and Hancock County SRT for their participation in the matter.