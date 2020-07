NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – This year’s running of the West Virginia Derby will take place without spectators.

Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort posted the announcement on its social media Wednesday night.

The casino says the 51st annual event will still be on August 1 with a special 2:00 p.m. start time.

Although it is closed to the public, the casino says fans can still watch online and information on betting will be announced soon.