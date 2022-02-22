Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and all state-owned facilities in Hancock County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk today– Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 – in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Edwin Flowers.

Flowers was appointed to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia in 1975 and became United States Bankruptcy Judge for the Southern District of West Virginia in 1977.

Flowers also served as State Commissioner of Welfare, beginning in 1969.

Born in 1930 in New Manchester, WV, Flowers earned his bachelor’s degree and law degree from West Virginia University.

During his time as a student at WVU, Flowers served as president of the student body, president of his fraternity chapter, cadet colonel of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training, a member of the WVU Marching Band, and was a member of the WVU championship debate team.

After law school, Flowers was assigned to active duty in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps at Nellis Air Force Base.

In 1983, Flowers returned to WVU to work as vice president for institutional advancement. He was awarded Most Loyal Faculty and Staff Mountaineer in 1999 and was inducted into the Order of Vandalia – an award for the most loyal servants to West Virginia University – in 2000.