During his Wednesday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice hinted that a new business might be making its way to Hancock County.

When asked about the business, Gov. Justice said the business could end up in downtown Weirton.

Gov. Justice said he probably gave up too much information but that the Ohio River is crucial for the business.

‘We are very fortunate to have rail, air, and water all across our state. That’s really crucial and really good,’ said Gov. justice

The company is looking at the properties where some of the existing steelworks went on, said Gov. Justice.

‘If this becomes a reality, this becomes substantial,’ Gov. Justice added

The Governor will be in Wheeling on Thursday.