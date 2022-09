A Weirton man has been charged with attempted murder, malicious assault, and kidnapping.

Charles William Sims Jr, 51, is accused of hitting a woman several times with a metal pipe.

Officials say Sims also made threats to kill her.

Weirton Police added that the Department’s Garrett Amman “did a fabulous job preventing that .”

The woman is currently recovering from her injuries.

Sims was indicted on the charges and will be arraigned in court on Thursday.