A Weirton, West Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly threatened an off-duty Weirton police officer at a Walmart.
Officals say Thomas Wetterau was threatening a female off-duty officer inside Walmart and it spilled out into the parking lot.
Wetterau allegedly lifted his shirt to the off-duty officer and said “I hope you get popped.”
It’s reported that Wetterau had a Glock handgun in his waistband.
The off-duty officer gave a description of the man to 911, and Wetterau was stopped on U.S. 22.
Wetterau is charged with wanton endangerment and prohibiting violations of a person’s civil rights.
Both are hate crimes and felonies.