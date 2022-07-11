A Weirton, West Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly threatened an off-duty Weirton police officer at a Walmart.

Officals say Thomas Wetterau was threatening a female off-duty officer inside Walmart and it spilled out into the parking lot.

Wetterau allegedly lifted his shirt to the off-duty officer and said “I hope you get popped.”

It’s reported that Wetterau had a Glock handgun in his waistband.

BROOKE COUNTY: Deputies arrested Thomas Wetterau after he made threats to an off duty Weirton Police officer at WalMart last night. He said “I hope you get popped” and lifted his shirt and exposed a Glock hand gun in waist band. He is currently in the NRJ. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/4e1G2obWoo — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) July 11, 2022

The off-duty officer gave a description of the man to 911, and Wetterau was stopped on U.S. 22.

Wetterau is charged with wanton endangerment and prohibiting violations of a person’s civil rights.

Both are hate crimes and felonies.