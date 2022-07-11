A Weirton, West Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly threatened an off-duty Weirton police officer at a Walmart.

Officals say Thomas Wetterau was threatening a female off-duty officer inside Walmart and it spilled out into the parking lot.

Wetterau allegedly lifted his shirt to the off-duty officer and said “I hope you get popped.”

It’s reported that Wetterau had a Glock handgun in his waistband.

The off-duty officer gave a description of the man to 911, and Wetterau was stopped on U.S. 22.

Wetterau is charged with wanton endangerment and prohibiting violations of a person’s civil rights.

Both are hate crimes and felonies.