(WTRF) Paul White has turned himself in, according to officials in Brooke County.

The Weirton man turned himself in this morning to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy, Joey Green, who White hit on his motorcycle, is out of the hospital and doing better.

White has been arrested, arraigned, and has a cash-only bail for $30,000. He is currently in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

In 2019, White was accused of showing up at his ex-girlfriend’s home in violation of a protective order. His ex-girlfriend told police that when she saw White pull into her driveway, she got her handgun to defend herself.

A release at the time of the incident said that White pointed a gun at two witnesses outside the house, telling them there was “no reason to get killed today,” before kicking in the door to his ex’s home. That’s when witnesses said they heard shooting.

His ex-girlfriend told police she returned fire after hearing a gunshot, firing three times and striking White at least once, before he fled. He was taken into custody on Aug. 30, 2019, and charged with one count of burglary in connection to that incident.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Weirton man involved in the hit and run of 7-year-old JoJo Green on Kings Creek Road.

Deputies have an arrest warrant for Paul White.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Triadelphia, where they believe White is staying.

At the residence, deputies found the motorcycle they believe was involved in the hit-and-run along with the broken headlight already taken off the motorcycle.

“You have to thank the citizens for all the information. We got a lot of tips and I have to appreciate my guys that worked it because they filtered a lot of tips, a lot of different names they had to go through and they went through them all and they ruled them out. I appreciate the people calling in because without them, we may not have any of this information.” SHERIFF SCOTT GITTINGS – HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Anyone with information should contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 304-564-39111 or the Hancock County 911 center.

Chief Deputy Todd Murray says he received the call around 2:40 PM Friday that a child had been struck by a motorcycle, and the driver fled the scene.

Chief Deputy Murray says the 7-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital.

Officials say the boy, Joey Green, is doing much better and is on the road to recovery. They don’t have a timeframe for when he will be released from the hospital.