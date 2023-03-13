A plea hearing set for Heather Johnston Monday morning in Hancock County Circuit Court did not take place.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 38-year-old Johnston was seated in court for almost an hour when a court official told her “You are free to go,” and she walked out.

Prosecutor Steve Dragisich told 7News the plea agreement fell apart, so the case will go to trial.

Johnston was charged in connection with the death of her three-year-old son, Keegan Johnston, who reportedly died when locked in his room, unable to escape when the house caught fire and burned.

Johnston was facing charges of murder, two counts of gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of injury or death and one count of child neglect resulting in death.

Plans were in place for her to plead guilty to lesser charges, when she apparently changed her mind.

The fire that killed their 3-year-old child reportedly occurred March 13, 2021, exactly one year before the plea hearing that ended without a plea.

She is due back in court for a pretrial hearing March 27.

She remains out on bond, court ordered to have no contact with her other two children.

Her husband is also facing charges involving the child’s death, but their cases are being handled separately.