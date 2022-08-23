The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Weirton man involved in the hit and run of 7-year-old JoJo Green on Kings Creek Road.

Deputies have an arrest warrant for Paul White.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Triadelphia, where they believe White is staying.

At the residence, deputies found the motorcycle they believe was involved in the hit-and-run along with the broken headlight already taken off the motorcycle.

Anyone with information should contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 304-564-39111 or the Hancock County 911 center.

Chief Deputy Todd Murray says he received the call around 2:40 PM Friday that a child had been struck by a motorcycle, and the driver fled the scene.

Chief Deputy Murray says the 7-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital.

Officials say the boy, Joey Greene, is doing much better and is on the road to recovery. They don’t have a timeframe for when he will be released from the hospital.