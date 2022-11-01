A West Virginia teen was in court today and entered a guilty plea to the murder of his mother and sister.

Connor Crowe pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in the second degree and waived his right to a grand jury.

The case started in juvenile court but the defense asked to be placed in adult court.

Crowe could face no less than 10 years and no more than 40 years on each count with the maximum being 80 years and the minimum being 20 years.

Regardless of sentencing, Crowe will be Eligible for parole after 15 years due to his age at the time of the crime.

Crowe, 13 at the time, was charged with murder in 2020 after he shot and killed his sister and mother in the basement of their Weirton home.

The victims were Melissa Rowland and her daughter.

Sentencing for Connor Crowe will take place at a later date.