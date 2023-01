Fiesta Tableware Company announces the 2023 color of the year (Fiesta Tableware Company)

NEWELL, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fiesta Dinnerware announced something new for 2023 to add to its iconic kaleidoscope of colors. Jade!

Jade is a deep green shade, which Fiesta describes as “calming” and a “rich, earthy color.”

Jade is the brand’s 55th color since Fiesta was first introduced in 1936.

Fiesta is an iconic, made in America and made in West Virginia brand.

