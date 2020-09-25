WV Route 30 reduced to one lane next week in Hancock County

Hancock County
 Hancock County, WVa. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that Monday, September 28, 2020 through Saturday, October 3, 2020, US 30 (1/2 mile West of WV 8) MP 1.21 to MP 2.06 (Lincoln Highway) will be reduced to one lane at various locations. 

Traffic will be maintained with flaggers/traffic director. These delays will occur from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and are necessary for the following contractors to complete the project: 

Truesdal Corp.  – perform high friction surface treatment.

Mid-Atlantic Maintenance – perform all traffic control and paint items.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and plan accordingly.  Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

