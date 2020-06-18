WVU Extension Program ready to launch Energy Express reading program

The WVU Extension Program is almost ready to launch it’s popular Energy Express reading program in both Brooke and Hancock Counties.



The program is intended to motivated kids to read throughout the summer months.



It involves not only reading but art projects and other fun activities.



This year, however, due to Covid-19, there will be some changes.



Instead of meeting at various places, throughout the counties, materials will be sent home to the students.



Many of those supplies were donated by Uni Care Insurance Company.



Officials say they thrilled to be able to offer the program this year.

I was really concerned whether we could have the program this year because of Covid-19 and all of the distancing. But the folks at West Virginia University worked with the Ameri-core system to see how we can change the program up this year to make it, using the targets we want to targets but also keeping in mind the safety of the children Carole Scheerbaum, WVU Extension Agency, Hancock County

The first packets will be sent out on June 22nd.



For more information you can contact the WVU Extension Agency in either Brooke or Hancock Counties.