You’ve never seen a Halloween light display like this one!

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you just can’t wait for those lights to come out for the holidays, a house in Weirton has got you covered.

Chris Bailey has set up what is unquestionably one of the Ohio Valley’s most spectacular Halloween displays.

Featuring a giant light-up tree, a projector screen and thousands of lights all synced to 40 minutes of music, it’s a dazzling show that cuts through the darkness of these October nights.

Bailey says it’s the culmination of 10 months of work.

Over here behind me is the controller box. That’s what sends the signal to all the lights, and then each light actually has its own microchip in it, they’re called pixels. Chris Bailey, Set up Halloween light show

He says it was the result of boredom during COVID, and plans to put on a similar show for Christmas—just with candy canes and snowflakes instead of spiders.

You can catch it over on Lorraine Drive in Weirton between 7 and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 until 11 Friday and Saturday until Halloween.