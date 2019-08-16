Harrison Central Huskies 2019 High School Football Preview

Hayes took over the Harrison Central Huskies program in June of 2018 which did not give him much time to prepare for the season, but now with a full year under his belt, he feels more comfortable heading into the 2019 campaign.

” It gives me a chance to work with the kids in the offseason kind of develop the things that were going to work on come season time so having a chance for the kids to know the expectations of the program and knowing what to expect from me I think that’s going to serve dividends for us.” Anthony Hayes – Harrison Central Head Coach

One thing that should serve dividends the return of junior quarterback Kobe Mitchell, in his first season as the starter he threw for more than 18-hundred yards.

Senior Tucker Coultrap returns at running back after rushing for 600 yards as a junior, fellow senior and three-year starter Cale McAfee will see time in the backfield at receiver and tight end.

Sophomore Trevor Carman who started as a freshman will add depth in the backfield and at receiver. Along the line, they return four starters in seniors Heath Pazzino, Hayden Staal, and Mark Smith and junior Ron Paulie…. That experience should be beneficial.

” We return quite a few skill guys our slots and ball carriers and obviously our quarterback it’s nice having a quarterback having one year under his belt in our offense and things that were doing so when you have him when you have a person at quarterback that’s played that position with the experience it goes a long way in terms of getting everyone around him to speed up the development process as well.” Anthony Hayes – Harrison Central Head Coach

Defensively they have to replace their entire line but do return their leading tackler in Coultrap at linebacker along with 3-year starter MacAfee and Pazzino. They will be the key to the Huskies “D”

” We are going to be a little young up front in terms of experience but the linebackers can hopefully get those guys where they need to be lined up and things like that and I think that’s going to kind of give our lineman a chance to grow early on in the season and then midway through the season we should be hitting our stride.” Anthony Hayes – Harrison Central Head Coach

The Huskies try to hit their stride right from the start when they host Garaway on the 30th.