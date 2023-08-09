The Huskies have made the playoffs several times in school history, but they are still in search of their first postseason win. Coach Anthony Hayes says since their loss in last year’s playoffs the focus has been on taking the next step.

“Now it’s time to win a playoff game preferabley lets host a playoff game and win it . Kids have had their sites set on that all off season and everyday at practice thats the mindset when we come in.” Anthony Hayes

“The leadership is amazing here I love being a part of the team everyone’s got each other’s back everyone helps each other out overall it’s like a family.” Hunter Boals

“Theres something special about us we all love to work hard we all love to win, I think we can all work together and do it.” Lucas Thomas

There’s good reason for the optimism with the returner of several key starters. On offense, they welcome back senior Hayden Cassidy at quarterback, last season he threw for 17 hundred yards and 20 touchdowns. Junior Micael Quito returns as running back after rushing for 800 yards and 14 scores. Senior Park Hutton returns at receiver where he had 500 plus yards and 5 touchdowns. Also at receiver, they have senior Alex Fluharty and junior Cam McAffee. Junior Blake Atkins will also get carries in the backfield.

Up front, they return seniors Lucas Thomas and Hunter Boals and junior Landen Thomas on the offensive line.

“For the first time in a longtime we return four of five starters , up front we have good size, good athleticisim building a little bit of depth there as well, obviously from the skill side we feel rellay good but were starting to feel really good about our front.” Anthony Hayes

Defensively they return Lucas Thomas and Quito at the ends and Boals and Landen Thomas at Tackle. Hutton returns at the corner where he had three picks last year, along with Fluharty. Sophomores Brady Hire and Chaz Culbertson are also DB’s Atkins and sophomore Nico Wersham will be counted on as linebacker.

“We’ve been together ever since biddy football thats a long time weve just bonded and I feel like all four grades weve got that good strong bond.” Parker Hutton

” We’ve been talking about this since eighth grade my coaches from eighth grade were talking about how this is year our junior-senior season is going to be the season for us because we have a lot of seniors I feel like this will be our best shot.” Hayden Cassidy

The Huskies begin their journey on the 18th when they host Claymont.