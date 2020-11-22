Harrison Hills City Schools to close Monday and Tuesday due to COVID-19-related staffing limitations

High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

HARRISON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Harrison Hills City Schools announced on its “Reminders” and Harrison Hills Safe Schools Healthy Students Facebook pages that classes with be cancelled Monday, Nov. 23 and Tues., Nov. 24 due to staffing limitations.

The school now has two COVID-19 positive staff members and two COVID-19 positive students.

In person learning will resume on Monday, November 30 for grades prekindergarten through six, and also grades eight through twelve. Grade seven will remain in remote learning until they return to campus on December 7.

