1 person dies from crash in Harrison County

Harrison County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hopedale, OH (WTRF)- One person has died from injuries after a vehicle accident in Harrison County.

Frederick Loyd , 75, from Columbus OH, died after being transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

One other person was involved in the crash, Mark Kovach, 51, of Uhrichsville OH, was transported to Harrison Community Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Kovach was Westbound on US 22 when his vehicle traveled across the centerline striking Loyd’s vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter