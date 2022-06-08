CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF)

The 11th annual Blues For A Cure is back at Sally Buffalo Park in Cadiz.

Over the years the event has raised more than 250 thousand dollars for the community over the years.

The money goes to Harrison County Cancer Crusaders and a WVU Harrison Community Hospital program for cancer related causing and support.

This event is completely free to the public thanks to area businesses like MPLX who is the premier sponsor this year.

“It’s a great atmosphere, outdoor shows, outdoor music is the best in my opinion and again we are going to have some great bands with horn sections so it will be really fun music. A little different style of Blues than they might normally see.” Mark Puskarich – President/Founder Blues For A Cure

The event is June 24th with an acoustic lineup and the 25th is all bands.

If you would like to donate you can do so on site.

There is also a 50/50 raffle and an auction.

A signed Ben Roethlisberger and Ryan Shazier helmet.

There is also a CD people can buy of last years concert.