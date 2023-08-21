HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – 22 miles.

It’s a long way to walk.

In Harrison County in a few weeks, those 22 miles will represent the approximately 22 veterans and first responders who commit suicide each day.

On Saturday, September 2 a group will gather for a 12-hour walk at Sally Buffalo Park in Cadiz.

Anyone is welcome to join them as they raise awareness for veteran and first responder suicide.

They’re also asking for donations that will go towards the Harrison County Veterans and First Responders Jamboree coming up on September 9. At that event, scholarships are given to students who are pursuing a career as a first responder.

Even if you aren’t up to the full 22 miles, you are still welcome to participate.

“You can bring a team to split some miles up. You can come in as an individual. You can come and ruck with us. I’m really surprised and impressed with how many people are going to come, put a rucksack on with me and carry 22 pounds on this.” Dirk Harkins, Veteran and Organizer

Some participants will also be carrying 22-pounds to represent the 22 people lost each day.

If you’d like to attend, the event is on September 2 at Sally Buffalo Park starting at 6:00 a.m.

At Noon, all walkers will be carrying flags around the lake.

It’s free to participate, but donations are welcome.

To donate or learn more, call Dirk Harkins at 740-491-7125.