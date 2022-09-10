CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) – This weekend, we remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

At Sally Buffalo Park in Cadiz, they took the day to honor Veterans and First Responders with live music, vendors, and parade, and more for their 2nd Annual Veterans/First Responders Jamboree.

Food, live music, and vendors are still happening all day until 10pm! @WTRF7News

The event began at 8am with free breakfast for all veterans and first responders, and will be going until 10pm – closing out with performances by Gypsy Cowboys, Dan Welsh, and Blue Fang.

Many guest speakers were brought up to the front of the crowd to show their appreciation, respect, and experiences as veterans and first responders.